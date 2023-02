(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Police are investigating a theft of money that took place at a local business February, 11.

As part of the investigation, Millcreek Police have now asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photographs.

Anyone that is able to identify the individuals is asked to contact Ptlm. Jacob Kindle at 814-838-9515 extension 521.

Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online by clicking here.