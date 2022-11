(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of novelty items from a local grocery store.

According to Millcreek Police, the items were stolen on Nov. 14 and valued at $600. The female suspect arrived at the grocery store in a black Honda CR-V.

Millcreek Police: photo of grocery store suspect

Millcreek Police: photo of grocery store suspect

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 ext. 557. Anonymous tips can also be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or online.