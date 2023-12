Millcreek police are searching for the suspect who robbed a bank late Monday morning.

The robbery was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen’s Bank branch inside the Yorktown Center Giant Eagle — 2510 W 12th St., Erie.

According to the Millcreek Township Police Department, a man showed the teller a note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. There was no weapon shown.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video to identify a vehicle used by the suspect. No one was injured.