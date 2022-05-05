(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft at a local apartment complex.

This incident took place on May 1, 2022.

According to police, the suspects reportedly forced entry through a security door and stole money that was inside the building.

Anyone that has any information or can identify those in the photographs is asked to contact Det. Chris Buckner at (814) 838-9515 ext. 529.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Tip Line by calling (814) 836-9271 or submit them online.