Millcreek Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen motorcycle.

Millcreek Police is investigating the alleged theft of a motorcycle from a home on Norcross Road in Millcreek Township.

The motorcycle is described as a green/white Kawasaki KX250F motorcycle, with a red/white “RM” decal on the front, a black/white “DUNLOP” decal on the rear, and a black/blue seat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 ext. 557. Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or online at millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line.