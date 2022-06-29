(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police are investigating a theft that took place at a Millcreek restaurant last week.
Police report a suspect stole a silver Lenovo laptop computer valued at $500 on June 22, 2022 at a restaurant in Millcreek Township.
According to police, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a green shirt with gray sleeves, torn blue jeans, a blue knit hat, and black frame sunglasses. The alleged suspect appears to have light colored, long curly hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour backpack at the time.
The suspect was observed stealing the computer from the front counter of the restaurant and departed the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ptlm. Steiner at 814-838-9515 ext. 575. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online here.