(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police are investigating a theft that took place at a Millcreek restaurant last week.

Police report a suspect stole a silver Lenovo laptop computer valued at $500 on June 22, 2022 at a restaurant in Millcreek Township.

According to police, the suspect is a white male who was wearing a green shirt with gray sleeves, torn blue jeans, a blue knit hat, and black frame sunglasses. The alleged suspect appears to have light colored, long curly hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour backpack at the time.

The suspect was observed stealing the computer from the front counter of the restaurant and departed the area on foot.







Suspect photos (Courtesy: Millcreek Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Ptlm. Steiner at 814-838-9515 ext. 575. You may also leave an anonymous tip at 814-836-9271 or online here.