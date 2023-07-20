Update 11:25 a.m. — Police have announced the suspect and vehicle have been identified.

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating a theft-related incident in Erie.

According to a police report, the incident happened on July 13 in the 2400 block of Yoder Drive. The value of the involved property was about $1,000.

The alleged suspect is described as an adult white male, wearing a black/red baseball-style hat, black tank top, blue jeans and red sneakers. The vehicle in question is a Ceramic Grey Chrysler 300, manufactured from 2017-2019 based on the color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mike Inman at 814-838-9515 ext. 557. Anonymous tips can be left on the MPD Tip Line at 814.836.9271 or online.