The Millcreek Township Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place at Aaron’s Rentals on April 15.

Police are currently attempting to identify two alleged male suspects that can be seen in the photographs below.

The two alleged suspects entered the store and stole merchandise while a third alleged suspect distracted staff.

The alleged suspects were last seen leaving the store on foot.

Anyone with information on these individuals are urged to call Detective Kutterna of the Millcreek Township Police Department at 814-838-9515 ext 570.