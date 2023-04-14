(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three minors from northwest Pennsylvania received citations for underage drinking.

According to a report, officers from the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) conducted a minor patrol in the City of Erie on April 13. The result of that patrol lead to two 20-year-olds from Erie County and one 19-year-old from Mercer County being cited around 5:50 p.m. at UPMC Park, before the Erie SeaWolves game.

The three minors were cited for underage drinking; two of the minors were cited for carrying a false ID and misrepresentation of age.