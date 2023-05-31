(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More cartons of unstamped cigarettes were found during separate traffic stops on the same road, on the same day.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states a 56-year-old Mill Creek, Pa. man, was stopped by troopers and was found with 26 cartons of unstamped cigarettes on May 27 at 8:49 a.m. on Route 219/Halsey Road in Sergeant Township, McKean County.

Later that day at 4:09 p.m. on the same road in the same area, a 49-year-old Saint Marys, Pa. woman, was stopped by troopers and was found with 8 cartons of unstamped cigarettes.

State Police reports charges will be filed in both cases.

This is following a similar trend lately, as state police reportedly found 118 cartons of unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop on May 4 in McKean County, five cartons of unstamped cigarettes during a May 6 traffic stop in McKean County, and six cartons of unstamped cigarettes during a May 7 traffic stop in McKean County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue reports Pennsylvanians can have up to one carton of cigarettes without state cigarette tax stamps, but the individual is still responsible for paying Pennsylvania cigarette and use taxes. And depending on the amount of unstamped cartons, individuals could face criminal charges and/or fines.

McKean County is a rural county that shares a border with New York to the north and northeast.