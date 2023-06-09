Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More information has been given about the federal indictment that alleges members of an Erie street gang trafficked drugs including fentanyl into the region.

Authorities said 47 of the 58 suspects involved have been arrested. Many of them are from an Erie gang called “4-Nation.”

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement learned that the 4-Nation gang was distributing drugs not only within Erie, but also throughout NWPA counties and into Ohio and New York.

Twenty-two of the defendants are accused of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). This indictment reveals members of “4-Nation” allegedly trafficked cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

In total, 58 defendants have been charged as part of an overlapping drug distribution conspiracy. “4-Nation” allegedly imported drugs from suppliers in California, Arizona and Mexico.

During the course of the year-long investigation, law enforcement reportedly seized over 150,000 fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, cocaine, meth, illegal guns and cash.

Authorities also allege that “4-Nation” is responsible for much of the gun violence last year.

Watch below from the FBI: “FBI Pittsburgh Operation Targets Erie-Based Drug Ring”:

“Fifty-eight individuals have been indicted. That’s a very large group of people. It’s a group of people we think are responsible for massive amounts of drug dealing and the attended violence, so we are very optimistic that this will have a very positive effect on Erie,” said Stephen Kaufman, First Assistant, U.S. Attorney of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

The investigation was led by the FBI Eagle Task Force. Wire taps and search warrants were utilized in the investigation, where large amounts of narcotics, firearms and currency were reportedly seized. Over 250 law enforcement officers were involved in the arrests.

Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News at 5 p.m. to hear the City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny react to this historic indictment.