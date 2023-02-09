(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Narcotics investigators from multiple Chautauqua County, New York, agencies raided three separate residences at East Courtney Street in Dunkirk on Feb. 8 resulting in more than a dozen people cited for various drug violations.

The City of Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and City of Jamestown Police Department executed search warrants at 31 E. Courtney St. and 45 E. Courtney St.

Dunkirk Police SRT entered at 45 E. Courtney St.’s lower apartment while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT entered at 31 E. Courtney St. in the rear lower apartment.

At 45 E. Courtney St., investigators allegedly found crack cocaine (9.63 grams), fentanyl (4.73 grams), methamphetamine and cocaine. Investigators also allegedly found scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, a .38 caliber revolver and $1,417 in cash.

Martin Wisniewski, Darryl Watkins, Alisha Scinta, David Corsi, Octavia Brown, Heather Payne, Alex Santiago, Sonia Mosley all of Dunkirk, Jahnie Hamilton of the Bronx, Wade Pfleuger of Forestville, Delani Williams of Buffalo, Carrie Haas of Fredonia, Kristian Wright of Sinclairville and Andre Thomas of Buffalo all were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and 4th, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

At 31 E. Courtney St., investigators allegedly found fentanyl (14.54g and 54 bindles), crack cocaine (23.04 grams), Suboxone (48 doses), an electronic stun gun, scales and packaging for the distribution of narcotics, a .25 caliber handgun and $3,546 in cash.

Preston Lawrence of Rochester and Haley Greenawalt of Jamestown were charged with 4 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a weapon 4th and 2nd and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd.

All of the accused were taken to the Dunkirk Police Department to await arraignment in City Court.

Participating agencies were Dunkirk Police Department and SRT, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT, Jamestown Police Department and Chautauqua County EMS Department.



