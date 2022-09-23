(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A second raid of the same location in Chautauqua County led to more than half a dozen people facing charges on Sept. 23.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators and SWAT, along with the City of Dunkirk Police Department, and the City of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 all executed a search warrant at a residence on the 7000 block of Felton Road in the town of Westfield, New York. Seven people were detained while trying to flee the residence. The raid was at 6:50 a.m.

During a search, investigators allegedly found more than 42 grams of fentanyl, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, more than $2,000 in cash, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and a .22 caliber pistol.

Two people were found hiding in the woods near the residence. Both had active warrants. One of the subjects also allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office:

Alexis Campbell, 28, of Westfield was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd.

Mark Baker, 34, of Westfield was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd.

Daniel Hornburg, 42, of Stockton, New York, Neale Brown, 31, of Westfield, Mark Jackson, 34, of Westfield, Kristen McTaggart, 30, of Stockton and John Houser were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th, and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd. Hornburg also had an active arrest warrant out of the city of Dunkirk.

It’s the second time the same residence was raided in the past 15 days. Two of the arrested subjects also were arrested and charged during the previous raid. A past story on the previous raid reported that an Alexis Campbell and a Mark Baker were arrested.

All of the subjects reportedly were transported to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.