(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The mother of an Oil City toddler who was found murdered earlier this week has been arrested.

According to the criminal docket, Oil City Police arrested Calleigh Renae Fladfelter, 22, Friday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, Dec. 20 after police discovered the murdered toddler in the basement of her home.

Fladfelter had left her child in the care of Trevaughn Stribling-Jackson before leaving for work on Monday, Dec. 18, and returned home to find him missing.

Fladfelter’s bail was denied due to the severity of the charges and being deemed a flight risk.

She’s now being held in the Venango County Jail and a preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish.