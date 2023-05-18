(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The results from the DUI enforcement over Mother’s Day weekend in Erie County have been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police Girard Station reports a DUI checkpoint was held on Friday, May 12 at 10 p.m. in Fairview Township. Roving patrols were also utilized during the checkpoint.

State police report 186 motorists went through the checkpoint, resulting in the following:

4 DUI alcohol arrests

1 seat belt violation

2 child seat citations

3 driving under suspension citations

5 other traffic citations

2 other misdemeanor arrests

1 misdemeanor warrant arrest

17 warnings issued

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police will also be holding a DUI checkpoint during the month of May in Venango County.