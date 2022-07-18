(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.

According to State Police, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed after seeing the marked police car.

Police report they pursued him north on Route 89 when he made a U-turn just north of Page Road, headed west on Page Road, then crossed over Phillipsville Colt Station Road when he began to slow down to make another U-turn.

Troopers were able to prevent him from making that U-turn, forcing the motorcycle into a grassy area. As a result, McClelland started to lose control and stalled the motorcycle.

McClelland was taken from his motorcycle and arrested. He is charged with fleeing and eluding, Act 64 (“The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act”) as well as several other traffic violations.

He was taken to the Erie County Prison.