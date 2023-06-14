Lyell Cook, Erie County Coroner, has identified the man killed last week as a result of a hit-and-run accident in west Erie County.

Cook identified the victim as 41-year-old Curtis Duncan of Lake City, Pennsylvania. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 8 when Duncan reportedly struck a deer just east of the intersection of Route 6N and Route 20.

According to state police, Duncan survived that crash and was standing along the side of the road when an approaching minivan swerved to avoid the motorcycle and hit Duncan.

The driver of the mini-van, a 25-year-old male from East Springfield, reportedly fled the scene but was later located at a nearby home. There is no word on whether charges have been filed against the driver of the mini-van.