Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After several Pennsylvania State Police traffic stops were conducted over the weekend, more cartons of unstamped cigarettes have been found.

According to PSP reports, troopers were on patrol in Lewis Run Boro and Sergeant Township, both in McKean County, when they observed multiple vehicles with a Title 75 violation.

Through their investigation, they found:

Just before 7 p.m. on July 1 in Lewis Run Boro, troopers found a 48-year-old woman of Curwensville was in possession of 2 cartons of unstamped cigarettes;

At 12:44 a.m. on June 30 in Sergeant Twp., troopers found a 64-year-old man from Saint Mary’s was in possession of two cartons of unstamped cigarettes;

At 1:24 p.m. on June 30 in Sergeant Twp., troopers found a 54-year-old man from Sagamore, a 57-year-old man from Saltsburg, and a 33-year-old man from Avonmore were in possession of a total 35 cartons of unstamped cigarettes.

A state police spokesperson confirmed a Title 75 violation could be related to speeding, following too closely, turn signals, stop signs, or red lights, among many others.

Pennsylvanians can have up to one carton of cigarettes without state cigarette tax stamps, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

However, the individual is still responsible for paying Pennsylvania cigarette and use taxes. And depending on the amount of unstamped cartons, individuals can face criminal charges and/or fines.