Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better describe the color of the pick-up truck that fled the scene.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is dead following a hit-and-run accident along Route 99 Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle in the 10000 block of Edinboro Road (Route 99) north of Woodbriar Way just after 3:30 Saturday.

According to Erie County 911, the coroner was called to the scene and one person was declared dead at the scene. The victim has since been identified as 30-year-old Dustin Koszarek by Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police have identified the suspected driver involved in the accident as a 72-year-old but have not released their name. The suspect has since provided a statement to investigators and the vehicle has been seized.

According to PSP Girard, Koszarek was travelling north on Route 99 and attempted to legally pass the Dodge Ram pick-up truck. While trying to pass the truck, the driver attempted to make a left turn and struck Koszarek’s motorcycle, causing him to lose control and crash into the west side of the motorway.

The driver of the dark colored Dodge Ram with an unknown tag fled after the accident. The driver was last seen Saturday travelling southbound on Edinboro Road and turned east on Old State Road then south on Hamilton Road before witnesses lost sight of him.

Police have identified the suspected driver of the pictured truck. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police Girard.

PSP Girard continue to investigate and all charges are pending the completion of the investigation and case review by Erie County District Attorney’s Office.