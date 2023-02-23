Prosecutors are adding a new count for an Erie man in the alleged killing of 21-year-old Noah King.

Michael N. Ochrang, 25, appeared before Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Edward Wilson on Wednesday in a preliminary hearing where prosecutors added a third-degree murder charge in the Erie Police case.

District Judge Wilson is holding Ochrang for court on all charges, including 10 counts of recklessly endangering and two counts of aggravated assault. The judge denied Ochrang’s lawyer Gene Placidi’s request to lower Ochrang’s $250,000 bond in the Erie County Prison.

Erie Police initially charged Ochrang with aggravated assault following the incident that took place just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 15 in a parking lot near Rodger Young Park in Erie.

Ochrang has been in prison since his arraignment on Jan. 15.