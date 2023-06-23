Erie Police charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting in the early morning of June 3.

Robert Esquilin-Ortiz, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and numerous other charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quran Sims.

That shooting happened in the 2900 block of French Street shortly before 1 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found Sims dead in his first-floor bedroom apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police recovered 11 shell casings from a 9mm handgun outside the bedroom window. Through their investigations, Erie Police learned of a possible relationship between the victim and a woman reportedly married to the suspect.

During an interview, police discovered that Esquilin-Ortiz owned the 9mm handgun.

Subsequent ballistic testing by state police showed the shell casings collected at the scene of the murder were a match to the handgun owned by the suspect.