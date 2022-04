(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating reports of nearly $2,000 worth of copper wire stolen from an Eldred Twp. business.

Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report a spool of copper wire, valued at $1,800, was stolen from Jack Bell Excavating on Route 446 in Eldred Twp. The alleged theft took place on April 26 around 4:30 p.m.

At this time, there is no information on a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.