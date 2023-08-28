WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) — A New Castle, Pa., couple was sentenced Friday in federal court for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Philip Vogel, 35, received a sentence of 30 days in jail by U.S. Judge Randolph D. Moss in the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

Receiving a sentence of two years probation for the same offense was Debra Maimone, 30.

The pair pleaded guilty June 2.

A criminal complaint against the pair was filed March 12, 2021, and a bill of information was then filed April 7.

A bill of information typically means a defendant has agreed to plead guilty and will skip an indictment.

The two are accused of entering the Capitol Building Jan. 6, 2021, during the unrest following supporters of former President Donald Trump who were protesting the Senate’s certification of results from the Electoral College declaring President Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The two are accused of picking up a pair of gas masks discarded by law enforcement personnel outside the Senate Gallery. Court records show the value of each gas mask is $260.

As the two were there, an unidentified rioter gave Maimone a third gas mask as well as an unidentified item that she placed in a backpack she was wearing, according to a statement of offense for Vogel that was filed Monday.

The two also entered the Senate Gallery later and took a bag that had two hoods inside them that are designed to protect the wearer from chemical or biological attack, the statement said. Those are vauled at $249 each, the statement said.

The two also rummaged through a bag marked “Police” and took other items, the statement said.

The two were seen on surveillance video and also filmed themselves on cell phones while they were inside.