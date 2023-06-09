We’re learning more about the largest federal indictment in Erie’s history.

That indictment alleges members of an Erie gang trafficked drugs including fentanyl into the region.

Dozens of suspects have been taken off the streets of Erie.

The federal indictment names 58 defendants. They have been charged with violating federal racketeering, narcotics and firearm laws.

Members of an east Erie gang called 4-Nation allegedly trafficked cocaine, meth and fentanyl.

“Over the past five years, HSI has seized more than 54,000 pounds of fentanyl. That’s more than 12 billion doses. Yet, the sad reality is overdoses in this region continue to increase over the last three years and so clearly more has to be done,” said Bill Walker of the Department of Homeland Security SAC.

150,000 fentanyl pills were seized in this investigation thanks to the efforts of numerous law enforcement agencies.

“We tracked the source of supply down into Mexico with the cartels. We’ve identified shipment points throughout the US, so we’re working with those offices both internationally and nationally and try to affect that source of supply while we’re also looking at the violent offenders here in Erie,” said Michael Nordwall, SAC FBI Pittsburgh.

Law enforcement officials said they’re confident this indictment will reduce the amount of violence in the city.

“Drive-by shootings, assaults to protect territory, all of those things are negative parts of what a gang like this does,” said Stephen Kaufman, first assistant U.S. Attorney of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

“It’s a group of people we think are responsible for massive amounts of drug dealing and the attended violence, and so we are very optimistic that this will have a very positive effect on Erie,” Kaufman continued.