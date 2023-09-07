Millcreek Township, Erie County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New details are emerging in the police shootout and house fire that happened in Millcreek Township Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 3:20 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a house in the 1000 block of East Gore Road in Millcreek Township for a reported burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, they set a perimeter around the house. That’s when police report the suspect, Keegan Gabriel Baker, 26, reportedly screamed from the doorway of the home “I’ll make you famous ****** ******” before firing multiple rounds at police officers, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police returned fire, hitting Baker several times in the abdomen and lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were initially called by the family who said they had an unwanted guest in their home.

The affidavit states troopers interviewed Baker’s stepfather and mother at the scene and that they told troopers that Baker is not a resident of the home and not welcome in the home.

Baker’s stepfather reportedly told police he was alerted to Baker being in the home by his juvenile grandson, then remotely watched on surveillance footage from his home Baker kicking open the door and entering the home around 3:02 p.m. that day. The video footage also captured Baker leaving the home around 3:57 p.m. with a pistol and him firing multiple rounds in the direction of police officers.

Baker’s mother reportedly told police she received a text message from Baker that day, that read “I told you, I hope you enjoy the flames.”

After the shootout with police, the Millcreek Fire Department came in with its armored truck to douse the fire, saving a dog in the process.

An arrest warrant was issued for Baker Wednesday on charges of attempted criminal homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, arson, burglary, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, attempted murder on law enforcement and assault of law enforcement officer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State Police report Baker will be arraigned on the charges pending medical treatment for his injuries.