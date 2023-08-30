Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A search warrant led to a Forestville, NY resident’s arrest after narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a weapon were found.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence in the 11,000 block of Mixer Road around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 related to a narcotics activity and illegal weapons possession investigation.

Police found about 10 grams of fentanyl, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, several large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a switchblade knife and $1,891 in cash in their search.

A 34-year-old man was then taken into custody on multiple charges. He was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail and is being held on bail.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Dunkirk Police, Jamestown Police, FBI Safe Streets, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Chautauqua County EMS assisted on the scene.