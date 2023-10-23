Titusville, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York man was arrested in Crawford County for large amounts of suspected drugs found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Corry initiated a traffic stop for a Honda Civic at around 9:40 p.m. in Titusville for a traffic violation.

During the stop, PSP Corry searched the vehicle and reportedly found false containers filled with large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

The driver, a 41-year-old man from West Seneca, NY, was also found to be under the influence of drugs during the time of the stop.

The driver was taken into custody by PSP Corry and is facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Trooper Dufala at PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.