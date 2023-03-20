A high-speed chase that started in New York state ended in Pennsylvania after state police deployed spike strips.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) charged 42-year-old Michael Gelencser of Derby, New York, with fleeing and eluding and related charges after a car chase that lasted approximately 60 miles.

That incident happened back on March 8 when PSP was contacted by the New York State Police that they were pursuing Gelencser for suspected DUI along Interstate 90 and were headed toward the state line.

PSP successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle after deploying spike strips in the westbound lanes near the Route 20 exit.

Gelencser is being held in the Erie County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing.