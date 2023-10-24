Pittsburgh, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court on Monday.

Eric Cottrell, a 54-year-old man from New York, New York was arrested in April of this year after using a counterfeit driver’s license, as well as counterfeit credit and debit cards, to make various purchases throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Prior to his April arrest, Cottrell was arrested in February 2022 for similar charges while living in Maryland, where he used a counterfeit driver’s license to withdraw $23,000 from an individual’s bank account. He was eventually caught when he attempted to withdraw from that same account a second time, but was later released on bond.

Cottrell’s sentencing is scheduled for February 26, 2024