(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An East Aurora, NY, man has pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.

A 39-year-old suspect has pleaded guilty to the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of New York.

Court documents state in July 2019, at Darien Lake Park in Genesee County, the suspect — who was a church youth pastor — allegedly set up iPhones in his camper in order to secretly record nude images of a minor victim.

The suspect then invited the victim to change out of her bathing suit in his camper, to which she reportedly agreed. After changing, the victim noticed the phones recording her and grabbed them, attempted to delete the images and then reported the incident to authorities.

Responding police officers detained and questioned the suspect where they then found the images on the phones. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2023.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.