The Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of a Nintendo Switch from the Millcreek Mall.

According to police, video surveillance allegedly recorded a man in a camo jacket, camo pants, with a ponytail and a goatee pushing an empty baby stroller and grabbing a Nintendo Switch.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Passerotti at (814) 838-9515 ext. 554. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (814) 836-9271 or online.