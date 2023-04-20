A North East man is facing a number of serious charges after allegedly causing a bomb scare.

According to court paperwork, Blake Gromley, 24, has been charged with weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Reports of a “suspicious package” were called in to police on Tuesday, April 11.

The package was located near the corner of Wall and South Pearl Streets, near the Wall Street Tavern, in North East.

Police blocked off and evacuated the area while they waited for the Erie Police Bomb Squad to arrive. The package was later determined to be a disassembled tablet or some kind of electronic device, with no explosives.

Gromley was seen on surveillance video dropping the package on the sidewalk, then walking away.

Gromley was released on bail, his preliminary hearing is set for May 1.