Two North East parents are headed to prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder charges of their four-week-old daughter in 2020.

According to the Erie Times News, Lindsay Orton McIntyre, 27, and Logan B. Miller, 27, failed to get their child medical attention following severe brain damage, amongst other injuries, that went neglected and untreated.

The District Attorney prosecuting the case said they showed an “extreme indifference to human life” and that any other parent or caretaker would have taken action.

Both face a minimum of 6 years in prison and a maximum of 40.