Two North East parents have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to murdering their four-week-old daughter in 2020.

Lindsay Orton-McIntyre, 28, and Logan B. Miller, 27, appeared before Erie County Judge John Trucilla in back-to-back hearings on Monday where the judge sentenced Orton-McIntyre to 10 to 20 years and Miller to eight to 20 years.

The two are being sent to state prison for third-degree murder charges.