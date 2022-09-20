North East Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store.

According to the police, this happened at the Kwik Fill at the intersection of South Lake Street and Grahamville Street around 10:55 p.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect entered the store, demanded money and fled the scene.

He is described as a white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East Police Department at 814-725-4407.