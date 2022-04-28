Police in North East are investigating after a credit union was robbed.

Police were called to the Widget Financial branch on Grant Street in North East at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

North East Police and State Police from Lawrence Park are working together to investigate the robbery.

The North East School District was placed on lockdown for a short time following the robbery.

A spokesperson for Widget Financial describes the amount of money taken as “minimal” and that no one was injured. Staff was commended for their actions.

There is no word yet on whether it was one, or more than one suspect involved. There’s also no word at this time on whether a weapon was shown.