Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York man was arrested Tuesday on charges including fleeing from police, stealing a car and driving under the influence.

Pennsylvania State Police was notified of a pickup truck that reportedly violated traffic laws and pulled into a hotel parking just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 6000 block of Sterrettania Road in McKean Township, according to a police report.

Once police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver reportedly fled on foot where police then used electrical weapons to subdue the suspect. He was identified as a 33-year-old Brocton, NY man and was taken into custody.

Police also discovered that the pickup truck the suspect used was allegedly stolen from a 69-year-old Brocton woman.

Charges were filed against the suspect, including:

Receiving stolen property

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Disorderly conduct

Driving under the influence of controlled substances

Duties at stop sign/yield sign

Driving while operating privilege’s are suspended

The suspect was arraigned and bond was set at $50,000 straight.