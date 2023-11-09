(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people were arrested after a Jamestown, New York, raid found drugs, packing materials, a child inside a home and led to detectives being treated for fentanyl exposure.

According to a police report, members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant in the 30 block of Vanburen Street just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

In their investigation, detectives located four Jamestown residents — two 40-year-olds, a 48-year-old and a 51-year-old — and a child inside the residence.

As the entry team was clearing the residence, the occupants allegedly attempted to destroy and hide evidence which led to a large quantity of fentanyl going airborne and being exposed to detectives.

Two detectives were treated at the scene by the Jamestown Fire Department with one of them being transported to UPMC Chautauqua for further treatment. He was later released without further complications.

Additionally, evidence was reportedly thrown out of a window, on the floors, attempted to be burned and a large quantity of fentanyl was dumped into a bucket of water. After searching the residence, detectives found 19.1 pounds of a fentanyl/water compound, 296 baggies of fentanyl, 58 Clonazepam pills, scales, packaging materials and $1,531 in cash.

Evidence found by Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force

All of the suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail to be arraigned.

They are all being charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 1st (A-I Felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (intent to sell)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th

Tampering with physical evidence

Criminally using drug paraphernalia, Assault 2nd (Injuring a police officer)

Endangering the welfare of a child

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Fire Department assisted Jamestown police on the scene.