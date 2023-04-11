(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Jamestown, New York traffic stop for an insufficient tail light led to the arrest of a fugitive who had been wanted for over 20 years in Florida.

The Jamestown Police Department reports officers from the third platoon stopped a vehicle on Tuesday, April 11 at 12:38 a.m. in the area of North Main Street and East 6th Street in Jamestown for an insufficient tail light.

Officers then arrested John Schmitz, 39, of Jamestown, NY, who had been wanted by the Pasco County Florida Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years for Felony Tampering With A Witness.

Schmitz was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, pending arraignment and extradition. He is charged with being a Fugitive from Justice.