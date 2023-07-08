Authorities gave an update on the search during a press conference at The Youngsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall Saturday evening.

The massive manhunt continues in Warren County after a murder suspect escaped from prison during the middle of the night.

Authorities say the search began in the city of Warren but expanded to surrounding areas. At this time there is no reason to believe Burham has left the general area.

Burham is a self-taught survivalist., with military experience and could potentially be holed up in a wooded area near the city of Warren.

“I can tell you that just as recently as just before I walked in here our members were out conducting wooded searches, I can tell you the terrain is very rugged its steep. We are using aviation assets to support their operation but there are a number of places that you have to go on foot if you want to search so it’s taking a lot of time and effort to search those areas,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. People are cautioned not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Warren at 814-728-3600.