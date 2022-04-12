(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms.

Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie.

Millcreek Police were called to the 2600 block of West 12th Street Tuesday for reports of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen work van.

Police report witnesses in the area saw a man and a young child exiting the van. Witness also said they saw the man place the child in a dumpster behind a building. The man and child were then seen walking together in a wooded area north of West 12th Street.

Officers later located Rosnack while he was pushing the child in an alleged stolen wheelbarrow. He was also found in possession of a 9mm handgun and a 9mm rifle. Based on Rosnack’s criminal history, he was not permitted to possess a firearm. He is also accused of stealing items, including the wheelbarrow, out of a garage on Filmore Ave.

Rosnack is being charged with the following:

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Persons not to Possess Firearms

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Receiving Stolen Property

Burglary

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

He was arraigned and is in the Erie County Prison on a $150,000 cash bond.