(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced for repeatedly assaulting his then-girlfriend while forcing their children to watch. She later died in a hospital.

The Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that Thomas Joe Graley pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder on Oct. 26. Graley was sentenced to 25 years in prison (he was credited 346 days of time served).

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, Graley abused, beat and “punished” his then-girlfriend while he videotaped. He forced their children to watch the beatings for more than three weeks.

Despite the videotaping, nobody came forward to report any of the domestic violence before the victim was hospitalized. The domestic violence had been ongoing for more than two years behind closed doors, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The victim died three days after being hospitalized. The children now are residing with family members.