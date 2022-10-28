(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor.

Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts to be served consecutively (one after the other). With the prison term, Huertas-Alicia was “branded” a Tier III sexual offender and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, an announcement from the Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

An investigation ensued after the mother of the victim contacted the Ashtabula Police Department. Investigators found that Huertas-Alicia victimized the minor child for three to four years.

“Justice was served today in the Josue Huertas-Alicia sentencing,” the Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney’s office wrote in the announcement. “Mr. Huertas-Alicia will spend

the rest of his natural life behind bars.”