(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Jamestown, NY man is behind bars after police said he took control of the car during a traffic stop and tried to drive off with the officer still in the car.

What started as a traffic stop on Dec. 21 for an expired registration quickly escalated after Jamestown Police said one of the passengers took possession of the vehicle and tried to drive off with the officer still in the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Angel Rondon Gonzalez, 20, of Jamestown, NY.

The officer conducting the stop tried to secure Gonzalez and stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful however they were able to exit the moving vehicle without getting hurt.

Police pursued the vehicle to West 8th and Murray Streets where Gonzalez got out of the car and took off on foot before being apprehended.

During the pursuit, police said they recovered a loaded pistol and a fanny pack with a small amount of cocaine and cash they allege he dropped while being pursued.

Gonzalez has since been transported to the Jamestown City Jail charged with third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.