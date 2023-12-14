An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old from a shooting along Lighthouse Street on Tuesday.

According to the City of Erie Police Department, 17-year-old Shemek Clements was charged under the Fisher Bill with two counts of aggravated assault, firearms violations, involuntary manslaughter, PIC and reckless endangerment.

Two other juveniles will be charged on firearm-related charges.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook stated that the victim was fatally shot in the neck.

The Erie County Coroner’s office has identified the victim in the Lighthouse Street shooting as 18-year-old Hayden Lucas, of Erie.

According to Erie police, the victim was shot inside his home on Lighthouse Street, and authorities said there were other individuals inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Daryl Craig, one of Lucas’s neighbors, is also a local leader who said this incident should serve as a wake-up call for the Erie community.

“We loved Hayden and that’s my buddy- my little buddy. I watched him grow up I would never thought this would happen so that’s telling us,” said Craig.

Craig added this tragedy impacts the families of these suspects as well.

“We’ll never get the chance to see any of these young men involved manifest their gift or their intelligence or their talent in a way that could possibly benefit the rest of society or that community or that family and it’s just devastating,” he said.

Erie police state the investigation is ongoing as they are looking into where the firearm came from.

“We’ll take a look at where those guns came from. We’re in the process right now of running those firearms. This is an active and ongoing investigation since this whole incident happened, so obviously where those firearms came from and how they came to have them is something that we’re going to look at,” said Deputy Chief of Police Rick Lorah, City of Erie.

A GoFundMe page has been created in honor of Lucas for anyone who would like to donate.