(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is being charged with DUI and endangerment of a child after a vehicle crash in Crawford County.

This crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on June 20 in Rockdale Township as a vehicle was traveling west on Johnstown Road and tried to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway.

According to a police report, the driver steered right and traveled off the road hitting an embankment and kept moving for 30 feet before striking a guide rail end. The car then continued traveling behind the guide rail for 50 more feet before driving down a steep embankment, rolling over and coming to a stop.

The 25-year-old driver from Cambridge Springs was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. Two passengers under 18 years old were inside the vehicle in proper child safety seats but were both uninjured.

Investigators found that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and is being charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.