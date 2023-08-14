New updates have been given on the early Saturday morning incident involving a car hitting a pedestrian resulting in a brawl.

According to Erie Police, this happened outside of the King’s Rook Club in the 1900 block of Peach Street around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 12.

A 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and sustained severe injuries. He is still in critical condition.

When the driver of the car stepped out, a brawl ensued which resulted in the driver sustaining severe injuries. The 35-year-old is also in critical condition.

One person, identified as Travis Williams, is facing a number of charges in that incident.

“We had arrested an individual with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment on a person. We are currently still looking for a second individual that was involved in this altercation afterward,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

The City of Erie Traffic Investigation Unit is handling the traffic accident. The Major Crimes Unit is handling the assault.