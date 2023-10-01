(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a married couple from Corry was found shot along a Lawrence County road near New Castle, Pennsylvania.

According to PSP New Castle, troopers were notified a pick up truck sitting over a hillside along River Road near Butler Avenue in Perry Township at 3:17 Saturday morning.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Julie Anne Wegmiller, 39, inside the truck dead from an apparent gunshot wound. While her husband Edwin Fran Miller, 40, was found further over the embankment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP New Castle at 724-598-2211.