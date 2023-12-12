“You could feel the heartbreak through the whole neighborhood.”

Residents in the 400 block of Lighthouse Street are mourning the loss of an 18-year-old man.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said he was fatally shot in the neck around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

One neighbor who asked not to be on camera said she was in shock.

“He wasn’t out in the street. He wasn’t that type of kid, he really wasn’t. He stayed home. He was a good kid, he really was. And he would just make you laugh, he was so funny. He was so sweet,” said Karen Gaston, a neighbor.

Another neighbor said she went to school with the victim and would have never expected something like this to happen.

“I knew he was like a really good kid and he was my neighbor. I would walk by, and we would say hi to each other and stuff. I felt hurt yesterday. It was very sad, and me hearing her cry, I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” said Jaliyah Michael, neighbor.

According to Erie police, the victim was shot inside his home on Lighthouse Street. Authorities said there were other individuals inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

“We’re going to be serving several search warrants in the process of this investigation, and we’ll be taking a look at some surveillance in the area as well to corroborate some of the stories that were heard from witnesses and individuals inside the residence,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.