Erie Police and emergency crews responded to a reported shooting on Monday afternoon.

That incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. near a local park and ride. According to reports from the scene, one person was rushed to the hospital shortly after police and emergency crews arrived near West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

There’s no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

Erie Police taped off the area as they searched the scene. One shell casing was reportedly recovered outside of the vehicle. Police continue to investigate.